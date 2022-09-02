DECATUR, Ill. - (WAND) A local shelter is shedding light on some animals that need a little extra love.
Books the cat is just one of many black animals often overlooked by potential adopters at the Macon County Animal Control and Care Center.
“He’s been here for a month and a half. But people look at him and then they’ll walk around and look at an orange tabby. He just gets overlooked and he’s absolutely adorable,” said board member Shirley Stanley.
“It’s a national problem. Black animals, especially black cats are just the last to get adopted,” she added.
ASPCA data shows that black cats are admitted to shelters more than any other color. Because they are so prevalent in shelters, they’re often the last left to find their forever home.
As of Sept. 1, there are around 50 cats, including 20 kittens, at the Macon County Animal Control ready for adoption.
“Everything from light colors to solid black. Come out and see them you’re going to fall in love,” Stanley said.
Now through Sept. 30 all pets (dogs, cats, and kittens) at the shelter can be adopted for just 25 dollars.
You can apply online at dmcasf.org/adopt
