WATSON, Ill. (WAND) — A Watson man is home recovering after being injured in a hunting accident last week. Ron Slifer, owner of Slifer's Bloodhound Service, tracks fallen deer for Illinois hunters.
"When they shoot a deer sometimes they quit bleeding and they're at a loss and they call us in when they're at that loss and we bring the dog in and track the deer for them," Slifer told WAND News.
Last week, Slifer got a call from a crossbow hunter in Southern Illinois, to help track a deer he had shot.
"Generally like any other day I was going at this. I'll say a prayer before every track, I'll take a knee and harness the dog up," Slifer explained.
Slifer and his partner Gary Easley were close to finding the deer, when he tripped and fell.
"There I looked down my leg and right through my leg was a cross bow bolt sticking through my leg," Slifer said.
The hunter's crossbow had accidentally gone off, leaving him with a serious leg injury.
"I went back and rolled him over and it was sticking out of his leg. I told him to sit up and stay calm. I kept checking him for bad bleeding and I was keeping him calm," Easley explained.
Slifer was airlifted to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis for surgery on his tibia.
"They did a really great job. We're very lucky Barnes had somebody that was educated in archery," Tara Slifer, Ron's wife, told WAND News.
But the story doesn't end there. The next evening, Slifer was preparing to be discharged.
"We had loaded up and forgotten and item, so I had to return back into the hospital," Tara Slifer said.
"My wife had moved the van out of the way and left it running. I was just kind of laying in the back there. Well somebody decided they wanted to get in the van and take off with it," Ron Slifer added.
It took Slifer a minute to realize, he was being carjacked.
"The individual said 'I'm with security and you can't leave the van sitting here running like this, I'm just moving it for you'. And I could tell by the way the guy was dressed- he wasn't with security," Slifer explained.
He said the man pulled out onto a main road and began driving away.
"I was in no way to defend myself. And I really didn't know if he was going to go pick up his buddies, and they were going to jump in the van at that time. I'm not familiar with St. Louis, so I was little scared to tell you the truth," Slifer told WAND News.
After trying to tell the suspect the ordeal he had been through, Slifer said the man finally pulled over and ran off.
"When I returned back and could not find the van- I turned to the valet parking and thought maybe there was a problem," Tara Slifer said.
Back at the hospital, Tara began to panic when she couldn't find her van.
"A very nice gentleman that was off in the waiting room, I think he could tell I was shook by it and he offered his phone- and that's how I got in contact with Ron," Tara explained.
Hospital security was able to get her to the van, and Ron.
"I can't thank him enough. It's just nice to have somebody there," Tara said.
After filing a police report, Ron and Tara finally made it back home.
"Quite the ordeal getting shot one day and kidnapped the next. You can't make this stuff up," Slifer said.
