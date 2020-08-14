DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Fire Department has accepted a ladder truck loaned from Bloomington after a crash damaged its equipment.
The crash that damaged a DFD ladder truck happened on the morning of Aug. 9. Authorities said the truck was heading westbound on Grand Avenue as a car was moving on Monroe Street. The car struck the rear of the truck's passenger side.
As a result, Decatur firefighters had only one operational ladder truck left and had to rearrange rigs. The only working DFD ladder truck was damaged in a January crash.
The timing was not ideal, as Decatur typically has a busy fire department this time of year. At this time last year, the city had responded to 100 fires. As of Aug. 10, there had been 155 fires in 2020.
Decatur Fire Department leaders thanked Bloomington for the loaned ladder truck in a Facebook post.
"Don't be alarmed when you see the Bloomington ladder truck responding to calls in Decatur the next couple of months," the post said.
