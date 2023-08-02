MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - A Bloomington man was killed in a crash on Route 51 near Maroa Wednesday morning.
It happened on US Route 51 at Wise Rd. at 7:16 a.m.
Illinois State Police troopers said a semi was driving north on US 51 preparing to turn left onto Wise Rd.
A motorcyclist was driving south at the same time.
Troopers said the semi turned into the motorcyclist, causing the rider to hit the trailer.
The motorcyclist, identified only as a 44-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the semi was not injured and was cited for failure to yield, troopers said.
The identity of the motorcyclist is being withheld at this time pending notification of family.
