BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield's police chief did not get the chief of police job in Bloomington after being named one of two finalists.
The job instead is going to Illinois State Police Col. Jamal Simington. His appointment was announced by Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason, who used to be city manager in Decatur.
Simington will replace Dan Donath, who retired from the police chief role after having it for about a year. Greg Scott has been interim chief since that time.
According to NBC affiliate WEEK, Simington's annual salary is $157,500.
Simington spent two decades working with ISP. In one of his most recent assignments, he oversaw two investigative zones and six patrol operations in central Illinois. Before he came to state police, he worked for the Kankakee County Sheriff's Department in various roles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.