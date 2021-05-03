(WAND) - A settlement in a class action lawsuit involving Blue Cross Blue Shield could mean some customers are eligible for payments.
The suit that led to this settlement accused the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association and Settling Individual Blue Plans of violating antitrust laws when they entered "into an agreement not to compete with each other and to limit competition among themselves in selling health insurance and administrative services for health insurance," per the official settlement website. The defendants denied wrongdoing and said their actions led to lower health care casts and more access to care for customers.
The defendants and the plaintiffs in the suit reached a settlement to avoid the "risk and cost" of more litigation.
According to the website, the settlement would establish a $2.67 billion settlement fund, should it be approved by a judge. The page said the defendants agreed to make changes in business practices that plaintiffs believe "will increase the opportunities for competition in the market for health insurance."
There are two settlement classes, including a Damages Class and Injunctive Relief Class. Potentially eligible people include those covered by some Blue Cross Blue Shield health insurance or administrative services plans between February 2008 and October 2020.
Click here for more information about eligibility or to learn more information about the settlement. The link also contains information about how those who are eligible can file a claim.
