DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - There's about a 17 percent population of Hispanic people at the Danville Correctional Center, and though many are serving their time behind bars, their culture is still living on.
Throughout October, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the prisoners will be celebrating that culture behind bars. One of the many projects and activities going on there is called "Loteria."
Loteria is a Mexican game that resembles Bingo, and though it sounds like a simple game, to those incarcerated in means much more to them.
For some, it reminds them of home, the place they want to ultimately go back to.
"I'm looking forward to the day I get to play Loteria with my son," said player Emmanuel Hernandez.
Hernandez has been serving his time for the past three years. He said he likes to keep himself busy and help other inmates find healthy and positive activities to get them on the right track of life.
"Anything that can take you away from the daily stresses that we have, whether it's not getting mail today or you didn't like something today," said Loteria participant Jaime Hernandez.
The game is for everyone. It helps inmates create a bond with one another and get to learn a little about each other.
Danville Correctional Center hosts other events, programs and competitions throughout the year for all. Its goal is to bring the inmates hope and find life after prison.