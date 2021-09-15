SHELBYVILLE, Ill (WAND) - A body was recovered from Lake Shelbyville and has been identified as missing 32-year old Nathan Tipsword from Mattoon. The body was recovered Tuesday afternoon, Shelby County Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Agney told WAND.
Nathan Tipsword was reported missing Friday evening when he disappeared after walking into the woods on a camping trip he was on with his mother. 17 local agencies were out conducting search parties over the weekend.
An autopsy is scheduled and the investigation is ongoing.
