RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - Police said a body of a man who went under in the Sangamon River in the Riverton area Thursday has been recovered.
Police released the identity the man as Chad Taylor, 50, of Riverton. He was found at about 1:40 p.m. Friday on the east bank of the river and about 150 yards from where he went under. His family has been notified, authorities said.
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon pronounced the victim dead at 1:56 p.m. Friday.
Allmon said a scientific identification of the body is pending, a post mortem procedure will be scheduled and preliminary autopsy findings will be available soon after.
The call came in a 1:15 p.m. Thursday. Officers said Taylor became fatigued and went underwater due to the current. He was under for about five minutes before responders were called.
Riverton's fire department had a boat in the water after 3 p.m. for what became a recovery mission. The body was recovered with the help of Allmon, the Riverton fire Department and the Sangamon County Rescue Squad.
The search happened near the Wheeland Park boat ramp.
Allmon's office is continuing to investigate the death.
