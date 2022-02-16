CHICAGO (WAND) - Authorities have found the body of missing Antioch man Thomas "Tommy" Howe in the Des Plaines River.
Howe was found Tuesday, weeks after was involved in a crash on Interstate 94, NBC Chicago reports. He was driving to visit family on Jan. 22 when he crashed into a vehicle on the interstate near mile marker 16, Antioch police said.
A witness had said Howe was seen walking from the vehicle after the crash toward the Old School Forest Preserve. Search teams made up of hundreds of people were involved in looking for him.
Howe's cell phone was left in his vehicle. His work phone was found about a quarter mile inside of the preserve.
The discovery of his body came when a kayaker on the river and near Libertyville found a jacket on the shoreline matching the description of what Howe was wearing. Divers went into the water Tuesday after several days of unfavorable river conditions and found the body.
A preliminary autopsy report said Howe showed "signs consistent with drowning". There will be further testing in the coming weeks, per NBC Chicago.
Howe's parents, Tom and MaryMargaret Howe, had offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to their son's whereabouts.
