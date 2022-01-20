SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Bond has been increased to $3 million for the suspect in a deadly Springfield bar attack.
Dalton McDermott, 27, was accused of attacking 80-year-old Parkway Pub owner Angelo Manci on the night of Dec. 31 at the bar, located in the 300 block of N. Dirksen Parkway. Manci was left in critical condition and died at a local hospital. He suffered a brain bleed, a fractured jaw, a fractured orbital bone and other injuries resulting from the attack.
McDermott is also accused of battering a man in his 50's before fleeing the scene.
An arrest warrant was issued for McDermott on Jan. 13. After his arrest, his bond was initially set at $350,000, and on Thursday, that number was raised to $3 million. A preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 27.
McDermott is charged with first degree murder and aggravated battery.
