CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Police arrest a man in Champaign late Monday evening; his bond has been set at $1 million.
According to officials, on Aug. 16, at approximately 9:54 a.m., Champaign Police and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force arrested Johnnie Holbrook, 25, of Champaign in the 2000 block of Middleton Drive, Mahomet.
A warrant for Holbrooks arrest was obtained on Aug. 5 by the Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office for the offense of armed violence and unlawful use of a weapon.
Holbrook was transported to the Champaign County Satellite Jail, where he is awaiting future court proceedings; his bond has been set for $1 million.
All individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
At this time no other information has been made available.
