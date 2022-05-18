DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Bond was set today for one of two suspects charged in connection to the disappearance of Norma Crutchfield, police said.
Officers arrested Troy Slaw, 45, and Chase Freeman, 23, Tuesday on multiple preliminary charges. Slaw is charged with first degree murder, dismembering a human body and concealment of a homicidal death. Freeman is charged with dismembering a human body and concealment of a homicidal death.
Police said probable cause was developed to arrest the suspects after a "lengthy and complex investigation."
On Wednesday, Slaw appeared in court and had a bond of $5 million set. His next hearing will be May 25.
Police responded to investigate the disappearance of Crutchfield on Nov. 20, 2020.
Anyone with information in the case should call the Decatur Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at (217)424-2734. Crime Stoppers can be reached by calling (217)423-8477.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.