CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Charleston firefighters thanked two businesses for donations of supplies during the pandemic.
The fire department received 10 cases of bottled water and a case of hand sanitizer from Carl Wolff, the owner of Gateway Liquors, and Koerner Distributor Inc. Donations will also be used by Charleston police.
Fire Chief Steve Bennett told WAND-TV firefighters not have a shortage of supplies, but the hand sanitizer helps with COVID-19 cases recently rising in Coles County.
The bottled water will help firefighters stay hydrated as they respond to fires.
