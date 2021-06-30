DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - It is an inevitable invasion, and in a few days, mosquitoes will buzz around people's ears.
There are roughly 40 different species of mosquitoes in Illinois. In 2020, half of them were found in Macon County.
Jason Probus and his crew at the Macon Mosquito Abatement District are in the business of being 'buzz killers'.
"While we can't control how much water we've received and these flood zones and flooded areas, we do have the ability to protect our back yards," Probus explained.
Mosquitoes thrive off standing water. One mosquito egg can hold up to 300 larvae. All it needs is a cap size of water. Probus recommended dumping anything that holds standing water.
He said his crew inspected over 3,000 sources and made 500 treatments.
"That's ridding one more source that we have to treat and its easily done by anybody," Probus said.
Bird baths, tires and wagons are notorious for holding water. Consider it as attacking the source of the problem.
It also helps to keep the gutters clean and carry DEET-based repellent.
