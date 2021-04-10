METTAWA, Ill. (WAND) — Voters in a small Illinois town reelected a mayor who ran a write-in campaign after President Donald Trump pardoned him in a gambling investigation.
That man, Casey Urlacher, the brother of former Chicago Bears star Brian Urlacher. Urlacher edged out Jess Ray in Tuesday’s election in Mettawa, 151-105, according to the Lake County clerk’s office.
“These residents really rallied for me. It was a team effort,” Urlacher told the Lake County News-Sun. “There were a lot of people working behind the scenes. I’m honored to be elected for another four years.”
Federal authorities charged Casey Urlacher in a gambling investigation. He was accused of recruiting bettors in exchange for a cut of their losses. He had pleaded not guilty and was pardoned by Trump before the president left office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.