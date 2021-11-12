DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A bridge along Wyckles Road in Decatur is officially named Sara Kramer Memorial Bridge.
In 1995, Sara Kramer, 3, was reported missing by her family. She was last seen by her father asleep in the family's mobile home on the night of Sept. 23, 1995.
The Decatur community and people from all over were drawn to the city to help in the efforts to locate the child. Her body, however, was discovered four days later near the Sangamon River underneath the Wyckles Bridge.
Sadi Kramer, Sara's younger sister, was a year and half old when her sister was killed. She told WAND News her sister's murder was hard on not only her family, but the entire Decatur community.
In years after Sara's death, family pushed for leaders to change the name of the bridge. Finally, in 2021, their request was granted. A sign stands at each end of the bridge reading, "Sara Kramer Memorial Bridge".
"I am just beyond words on how much this means to me and my family," shared Sadi, now 26.
Sadi recalled in those years after her sister's death coming to the Sangmaon River to skip rocks and sit by the water. She said it was those moments she could feel her sister with her. Now, she's able to share her sister's memory with everyone who drives by.
"This is just a peaceful moment, not a sad moment, but finally something peaceful to come out of her name," Sadi said. "This is going to be here for forever."
Sadi told WAND News the family couldn't have got to this point without the community's help. From 1995 until now, the Kramer family thanks the community for their support throughout the years after Sara's death.
"This is for her," said Sadi. "I am just so grateful and I want everyone to know we did this for her."
In 2004, James L. Huff, Sara's uncle, was convicted by a jury for killing the 3-year-old during a home invasion. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison, Illinois Department of Corrections records show,
Huff is eligible for parole in 2062.
