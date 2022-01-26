(WAND) - Central Illinois organizations were among those receiving a slice of $47 million in newly-announced broadband expansion funding.
Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced the $47 million in funding for 22 projects in every region of the state. The money is part of the second round of Connect Illinois, which is the state's broadband expansion plan, and the funding will help 14 different internet service providers, rural cooperatives and local governments.
The Illinois Office of Broadband plans to make $350 million of funding available in a third round of grants, which will be awarded on a rolling basis through 2024 or until funds are depleted. The funding is made available by the bipartisan $45 billion Rebuild Illinois capital plan.
The $47 million in round two includes $23 million in Connect Illinois grant awards matched by $24 million in nonstate funding. The plan is to expand broadband access to about 13,000 homes, businesses, farms and community institutions across Illinois.
“Thanks to these investments, thousands more families and businesses will have access to the economic opportunity, education, and healthcare that come with 21st century connectivity,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Connect Illinois is all about opening doors and closing gaps for our residents, delivering demonstrable change to people’s lives and real opportunity for new business development and new jobs. I’m grateful to our partners in making this round of projects possible – and with another $350 million already available for the next round, this impact is just the beginning.”
Locally, grant awards will make an impact in Champaign and Vermilion counties. See the PDF document attached to this story for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.