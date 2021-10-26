DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A building has started to collapse Tuesday in Decatur, and authorities are telling the public to stay away from it.
Firefighters said the four-story building is at Wabash Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. They said a 20 foot by 20 foot area on the third and fourth floors of the building that has already collapsed onto the street.
Fire Chief Jeff Abbott wants the public to stay away until further notice.
