BONDVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Residents of a Champaign County village will temporarily have to get their mail elsewhere after their post office closed for repairs.
The News-Gazette reports Bondville's post office, leased by the U.S. Postal Service on Market Street and just south of Illinois 10, is shut down for now because of the building's deterioration. Bondville Trustee Ron Hursey said he learned from the mayor there might be mold, along with heating and air conditioning issues.
“The United States Postal Service has temporarily closed the retail lobby and delivery services of the Bondville Post Office due to a potential safety and security concern that is being investigated by the USPS Facilities and Safety Department,” USPS spokeswoman Kimberly Caldwell-Harvey said.
For the time being, locals will have to travel eight miles to pick up their mail after 100 PO boxes were moved to the post office in Mahomet. It's unknown how long people will have to to this, as Caldwell-Harvey said USPS officials are working with authorities to learn how long the closure will be active.
"The safety team didn't give me a laundry list," she told the newspaper. "They are working with the landlord to get the repairs completed. There is a 30-day review."
Bondville residents can access the Mahomet post office on a 24/7 basis. Lobby hours run from 9-11 a.m. and noon to 5 p.m. on weekdays, and from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday.