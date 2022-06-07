ACWORTH, Ga. (WAND) - Can bulletproof bookshelves protect teachers and students in a worst case scenario? A Georgia company is working to find out.
ProtectED Solutions in Acworth, Ga., created the bookshelves, which have Kevlar along the back and sides. If a lockdown is enacted, a teacher or a couple of students could move the shelf across a classroom door and lock it into place.
According to company CEO and former Army Ranger Pete Facchini, the shelves are important for when other protective measures don't work.
"(The shelves are) blending into the classroom, providing everyday use, providing real protection and providing a real solution to deny access to somebody trying to break into a classroom," he said.
Facchini said the bookshelves are already in place in New Jersey schools. The company wants to work with districts both in Georgia and across the United States.
