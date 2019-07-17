DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County Health Department officials have closed one of the two Burger King restaurants in Decatur.
The affected restaurant is located at 1099 E. Eldorado St. WAND-TV found a sign from MCHD on the door of the business Wednesday.
The health department does not have a report available for why the Burger King is closed at this time.
In a March 14 inspection at the same restaurant, MCHD leaders reported finding fruit flies under the vegetable prep sink and mops stored in soiled water, among other issues. A follow-up inspection determined the restaurant corrected those problems.
WAND-TV will update this developing story as it learns more.