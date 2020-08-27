dog beer

St. Louis, Mo. (WAND) - Busch Beer has launched a "beer" for dogs.

The company has launched Busch Dog Brew, a safe alcohol-free drink. The company says the drink is more like a bone broth treat for pets. ingredients include bone-in pork butt, whole corn, celery, basil, mint, turmeric and ginger. 

“After a long day there’s nothing quite like having a Busch with a friend, and with so many new pet owners across America this year, we wanted to create a brew to give our fans a chance to share a Busch brew with their best friend,” said Daniel Blake, VP of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch.

Dog Brew
Profits from the sale of the new dog-friendly drink will go to help shelter dogs. Anheuser-Busch will donate $1 for every case sold to Best Friends Animal Society. 
 
The Busch Dog Brew is available in 4-packs for $9.99. 
 
The company announced the Busch Dog Brew on National Dog Day, August 26th. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.