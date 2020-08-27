St. Louis, Mo. (WAND) - Busch Beer has launched a "beer" for dogs.
The company has launched Busch Dog Brew, a safe alcohol-free drink. The company says the drink is more like a bone broth treat for pets. ingredients include bone-in pork butt, whole corn, celery, basil, mint, turmeric and ginger.
“After a long day there’s nothing quite like having a Busch with a friend, and with so many new pet owners across America this year, we wanted to create a brew to give our fans a chance to share a Busch brew with their ‘best friend’,” said Daniel Blake, VP of Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch.
