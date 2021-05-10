CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - C-U at Home is pausing operations of some of its programs because of a staffing shortage.
In a statement, leaders said the decision for this pause came "after much prayer and deliberation." Leaders hope to address and remedy "significant staff shortages" that they said caused major safety concerns for staff and residents without an address.
Operations will be paused at C-U at The Men's Shelter and C-U at Austin's Place starting at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12 for those who aren't currently enrolled in the C-19 Shelter to Housing Voucher Program. In addition, C-U at The Phoenix is pausing operations starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12.
Officials hope to reopen on Monday, June 14 with more staff, as well as with more policies and procedures in place "to provide the best possible services to our friends on the street."
"To our friends who may find themselves without a safe option for shelter during this brief time, we will be working to provide assistance in finding alternate options," C-U at Home's statement said. "Anyone in need of this assistance is asked to call the C-U at Home Outreach hotline (217-888-0329) beginning Monday, May 10, at 12:00 p.m. Staff will respond to calls and messages in the order they are received. Staff will also be available during Phoenix hours on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon."
Leaders added the building and surrounding property will be closed during the pause, outside of shower opportunities and mail pickup Tuesday to Friday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., beginning on Thursday, May 13.
"Please know that this is the most difficult decision we have been faced with in our 10 plus years of operation," leaders said. "Our hope and expectation is to reopen a stronger, safer, and even more effective ministry so that we can provide the best possible service to our friends without an address."
(0) comments
