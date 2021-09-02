CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Organizers of C-U Oktoberfest are asking people to consider donating after having to cancel the 2021 event due to COVID-19 concerns.
"This was a very difficult decision as C-U Oktoberfest is one of DSC's most significant fundraising events of the year," a Facebook post from organizers said. "We had high hopes in the spring and planned for a much smaller event; however, with the current environment and ever-changing guidelines, we are unsure what the climate of our community will be in a month."
Leaders said their top priority is keeping the public safe. They said they hope to be back celebrating the 10th Annual C-U Oktoberfest in 2022.
"DSC would like to thank our C-U Oktoberfest Committee, event sponsors and community members for their continued support and dedication to our mission," the post said.
Those who were planning to attend Oktoberfest in 2021 or who have attended in the past are asked to consider donating. Click here for a link with more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.