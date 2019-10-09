CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Over 100 people are camping out Wednesday night in the hope of winning free Chick-fil-A for a year.
A massive crowd of about 250 people initially showed up at around 6 p.m. Wednesday outside of the brand-new Champaign business, which is scheduled to officially open for the first time on Oct. 10. It will operate at 2301 N. Prospect Ave.
The company whittled that crowd down to 110 people by drawing numbers.
The final 110 people will include 100 winners and 10 alternates. The 100 winners who can make it to 6 a.m. will each get a card that can be redeemed for 52 Chick-fil-A meals in the next year. Those cards can be used as often as a person wants until that meal limit is reached.
Those who came were excited, to say the least.
“Somehow we all four got picked from the raffle, so it’s insane,” said Champaign resident Blake Porter. “We’re all super stoked, we got our tent, we’re good to go.”
College students couldn’t pass up on the opportunity either.
“We actually have class tomorrow, so we’re (going to) do a lot of homework,” said Rachel Verdun. “And we did bring a volleyball, so we’ll probably play volleyball a little bit.”
Chick-fil-A is scheduled to open to the public at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.