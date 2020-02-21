DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Community is about coming together, and the sentiment recently rang true for a local family.
Anna recently lost her job because her car broke down. Despite their bills piling up, she and her husband Ryan spent the little money they had left on trying to get their car fixed, but had no luck.
Around the same time, a donor reached out to the Northeast Community Fund with a car they wanted to donate for a family who might need help.
Northeast didn't have to look far, as Ryan and Anna were a perfect match!
Ryan and Anna were able to return to work using this gift.