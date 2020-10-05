SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A car crashed into a fire hydrant in front of a Springfield YMCA Monday, police said.
Officers said they initially heard a report of a car crashing into the building, but found out it instead crashed into a hydrant. The YMCA is located at 701 S. 4th St.
There were no serious injuries.
Police are working to investigate. WAND-TV will update this developing story as it learns more.
