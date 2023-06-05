CHAMPAIGN Co., Ill. (WAND) — Care 4 Kids began in Vermilion County where Community Health Specialist, Mia Harrier began advocating for activities that improve children's mental health. Now, she's bringing the program to Champaign County.
“OSF Cares 4 Kids is going to be coming each Monday through the month of June. We’re invited to things like summer camps here in Champaign County, they’re starting off this year with the park district. In Vermilion we work with Project Success, the YMCA,” said Harrier
Every Monday in June at Douglass Park children will participate in different activities where they can enjoy fresh air, socialize, and stay away from electronic devices.
Activities include projects like making a snow globe out of glitter, water, and glue.
“So they’re kind of like snow globes. They have glitter, glue, and water so when you shake them, they kind of act like a snow globe and they rain down the glitter so it’s a good way to release stress if you just watch the glitter settle to the ground. So, it’s just really easy and fun, and the kids love them,” said Program Manager Community Health, Camille Birt.
Harrier says due to Covid, many children turned to electronic devices which resulted in them lounging on the couch and eating junk foods.
But with this program, she's hoping to change that.
“Especially since the days of Covid, kids have been turning to devices for a variety of reasons," said Harrier. "And now that Covid is starting to lift we really need to be guiding their attention to more physically active things, more social things.”
