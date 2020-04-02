(WAND) - Carnival Cruise Lines has added to a list of 2020 cruise cancellations in response to COVID-19 concerns.
The company made its latest announcement on Twitter. Leaders expressed their disappointment in canceling the following cruises:
- All Alaska sailings through and including June 30, 2020
- All San Francisco sailings through 2020
- All Carnival Radiance sailings through and including Nov. 1, 2020
- All Carnival Legend sailings through and including Oct. 30, 2020
"If you have an impacted sailing, you will have received an email direct from Carnival or your travel advisor," the company said. "This will have all the instructions you need to claim your cancellation offer or refund."
They said phone lines continue to be extremely busy, making clicking the email link the quickest way to claim.
Carnival previously announced cancellations of all North America sailings through May 11, 2020. The latest announcements are an extension.
Carnival is the largest cruise operator in the world.
Important update for guests on select future sailings. pic.twitter.com/5hm35dF8DW— Carnival Cruise Line (@CarnivalCruise) April 1, 2020