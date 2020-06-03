MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - On Wednesday afternoon seven volunteers were sworn in as court appointed advocates for Macon County CASA.
This is the second virtual swear in the organization has had to do, because of the current health pandemic.
Each volunteer went through six weeks of online training, which is different than their usual in-person training they have done for previous classes.
Sarah Knuppel is the principal at Pershing Early Learning Center and said the reason she wanted to be apart of CASA was to make a bigger difference in kids' lives.
"I have seen a number of kids in the foster care system who are in need of support and really just someone to be on their side to be their person."
There are more than 190 CASA advocates serving more than 300 children in Macon County. Shawne Loften was sworn in Wednesday afternoon and said volunteering as an advocate is a great way to help kids in needs.
"Everyone needs somebody, and it doesn't matter who you are or where you come from in life. Everyone needs that person, especially our children, and so it's a great opportunity."
The next session will start June 15. For more information about CASA and ways to help, click here.
