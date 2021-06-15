SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man from Virginia, Ill., faces child pornography, sexual abuse and traveling to meet a child charges following his arrest.
According to Illinois State Police, two minors at ages 13 and 14 told authorities in separate and unrelated interviews they had been in a sexual relationship with 20-year-old Devan Rice. Investigators reported discovering Rice had made contact with several other female minors using social media and requested nude pictures from several victims in online conversations.
Rice was arrested Monday on a Cass County warrant. Cass County prosecutors have filed eight charges against him, including two counts of solicitation of child pornography (Class X felony), four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse (Class 2 felony) and two counts of traveling to meet a child (Class 3 felony).
Bond for Rice is set at $250,000. He is held in the Sangamon County Jail.
ISP DCI Zone 4 investigators had the help of Jacksonville police, Beardstown police, the Cass County Sheriff's Office, the Advocacy Network for Children, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the Illinois Attorney General's Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 Investigations at (217)782-4750.
