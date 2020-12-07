BEARDSTOWN, Ill. (WAND) - Cass County law enforcement is changing its Shop With a Cop program, which benefits less fortunate children, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Police from local and state agencies typically meet with families and volunteers to shop with between 100 and 120 children, but because certain interactions aren't possible during the pandemic, changes were made for safety. The Cass/Beardstown Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 296 said the organization will get lists of needed items for children, do the shopping and then arrange for delivery.
The list of individual donors for the Cass County program has dropped to about 25 since 2014. To combat this, organizers put a greater emphasis on large corporate and business donors, but did not feel it was appropriate to ask businesses who are struggling as the pandemic continues. They've received greater support from large corporate donors and the program is doing well, per the FOP.
People who want to donate to Shop With a Cop can mail donations to:
Cass/Beardstown FOP Lodge 296
418 E. Main St.
Beardstown, IL 62618
Those who would rather not mail donations or who want to donate cash can call either (217)323-3131 or (217)452-7718. Leaders said they can arrange for a donation to be picked up.
The FOP said it spends about $100 per child in Shop With a Cop.
"The Shop With a Cop program has grown in recent years, and we feel it is in a good place. We enjoy wonderful, often overwhelming, support from the community," a Facebook post said. "The program has been and will continue to be a cornerstone of holiday giving for many years to come. Thank you, and from our families to yours, we wish you Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!"
