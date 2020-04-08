SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Catholic Charities is launching a new COPE line for people experiencing stress and anxiety from COVID-19.
The program is not a form of therapy or a hot-line. You will be referred to a qualified Catholic Charities mental health professional who will give you effective coping strategies.
“During this time of confusion and uncertainty it is very important to respect our thoughts and feelings, and to reach out when those thoughts and feelings become overwhelming,” said Theresa Loy, L.C.P.C., Therapeutic Services Coordinator for Catholic Charities. “Sometimes people just need someone to talk to.”
The service is free and anyone living in the 28-county service area of the Springfield Diocese can take advantage.
Catholic Charities will start taking calls Monday, April 13. To schedule an appointment call 217-321-8343. You will leave your name, phone number, community of residence, and the best time to reach you during the day. A professional will call you back within one business day.
For more information you can visit cc.dio.org.