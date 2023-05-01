CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - After much consideration, the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission has decided to end their services in various counties, and only serve Champaign County.
Community Services Director, Lisa Benson says it wasn't an easy decision to make.
“This is a state-wide program model and so the state will identify another organization or organizations to take over our service region, and it’s our hope that the case managers that are currently employed with us will then be employed by that organization that takes over our region,” said Benson.
However, there have been issues with their grant agreement through Independent Service Coordination Program.
“For quite some time the work has continued to compound in what’s expected of the staff, and then financially imagine with the inflation, and with wages and wage rates for staff trying to evaluate how we continue to be competitive trying to continue to obtain staff and retain staff,” said Benson.
Benson says the RPC plans to continue services in Champaign, while hoping other case managers can take over those cases in other counties.
“We are so committed to making sure that families and individuals in our community are getting the best service, and that includes our staff," said Benson. "So, if we’re unable to do it in a mission-centered way then we want to open the door to make sure that people are getting the best quality service. That’s at the center of our mission.”
