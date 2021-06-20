COVID-19 virus

WASHINGTON D.C (WAND) - President Joe Biden and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned the Delta variant among unvaccinated people could pose a new health threat.

Biden Friday explained the variant is more transmissible, potentially deadlier and dangerous for young people. Biden said for vaccinated people, this summer is looking "bright". Biden, however, is concerned about low vaccination rates in certain states.

“People getting seriously ill and being hospitalized due to COVID-19 are those who have not been fully vaccinated,” Biden said. “The new variant will leave unvaccinated people even more vulnerable than they were a month ago.”

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky agreed with Biden’s worries during an appearance on Good Morning America on Friday. Walensky said the Delta variant will likely become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S in the near future.
 
Walensky and Biden both emphasized how efficient vaccines are against the  rising variant, a strain which the CDC and the World Health Organization have classified as a “variant of concern.” Walensky said it was crucial for Americans to get their second dose of the vaccine to be protected against the Delta variant.

 

