WASHINGTON D.C (WAND) - President Joe Biden and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned the Delta variant among unvaccinated people could pose a new health threat.
Biden Friday explained the variant is more transmissible, potentially deadlier and dangerous for young people. Biden said for vaccinated people, this summer is looking "bright". Biden, however, is concerned about low vaccination rates in certain states.
“People getting seriously ill and being hospitalized due to COVID-19 are those who have not been fully vaccinated,” Biden said. “The new variant will leave unvaccinated people even more vulnerable than they were a month ago.”
