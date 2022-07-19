Tuesday night the Mowequa community rallied their support around Central A&M as they grieve the loss of two students killed in a fatal car crash last week. Two other students are still recovering.
Through song and prayer, the Central A&M community is wrapping their arms around each other as they grapple with the deaths of Connor Rowcliff and Keegan Virden.
"We ask that you give the peace and the comfort that only you can provide," A local pastor prayed over the crowd gathered for a candlelight vigil.
Students, parents, teachers and local church leaders came together to honor the teens killed and remember the larger-than-life personalities that made them so special to the community.
"That right now it is ok to keep their memories alive with laughter. Think of the funniest moment you have in your life with Connor, think of the funniest momen you have in your life with Keegan," Central A&M Principal Charles Brown said.
The hundreds who came out lit candles in the students' honor. Their families then placed those candles on a bonfire, shining light in the dark time for the Raider nation.
"Take care of each other, let's make this school year one where we look out for each other," Principal Brown said.
The emphasis Tuesday was also on the two teens who are still recovering, but still have a long road to return to normal.
Principal Brown said he's looking forward to making this a school year that the two boys killed would be proud of.
"All these numbers of people. Take this strength and make it a year that honors them," Principal Brown said.
He added that both of the other teens are continuing to make progress in their recovery. Anyone interested in supporting the families can make donations with the various options listed here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.