51 years ago on April 28th, the Occupational Health and Safety Act went into effect. But every year, workers in a variety of industries lose their lives on the job. This is something labor advocates are working to change.
"Its a sad thing when somebody goes to work and they don't come home," Lloyd Holman, co-chair of the Decatur Trades and Labor's Workers Memorial Committee told WAND News.
A community member in attendance at Decatur's memorial event Thursday told WAND News, their father David Betzer, lost his life 49 years ago in a chemical tank explosion.
"He left behind 5 daughters. And he was working a dangerous job, just like a lot of people, to provide for their family," Tina Betzer, David's daughter, explained.
Betzer was just 38 years old when he died. But his legacy lives on as part of the Decatur Workers Memorial.
"A lot of people forget about it because this was 1973, but this way, its here forever," Betzer added.
Other heartbreak is much more recent. The Bookers lost their 20 year old son Ross in a tow truck accident last month.
"That job he had for 7-8 months was not for nothing, that he will be remembered," Ross' mother Marita Booker told WAND News.
Booker's name will now be added to the Champaign County Worker Memorial. Marita hopes this will help continue their fight to make working conditions safer for emergency responders on the side of the road.
"Tow truck drivers, along with fire department folks and ambulance drivers and everybody need to be given the same amount of respect as our officers," Booker explained.
But advocates said their work doesn't stop today.
"A lot of this could be prevented by simple training, helping people out- instead of letting them fall into a trap," Holman told WAND News.
Holman said over the years, unions and labor leaders have made inroads in safety improvements.
"Industry right here in this community, in Macon County, has progressed greatly since the mid-80s, and I want to see more of it. If I could come up here and never put a new name up- I'd be happy," Holman added.
If you believe a loved one died in a workplace accident and should be added to a county's worker memorial, contact the AFL-CIO or local workers memorial committee.
