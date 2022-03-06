ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WAND) - The St. Jospeh-Stanton Fire Protection District announced the passing of one of their own.
In a Facebook post, the district announced Ross Booker was involved in an accident on Saturday night while working for a towing company when he was hit by a vehicle. He was taken to the hospital and died on Sunday, according to the Champaign County Coroner.
Ross, 20, was a SJO graduate and hometown kids, the district wrote.
"He walked in the doors at the station, sought information on joining & literally latched on with a passion that inspired more of us, then he will ever know. This young man was dedicated to serving, whether it was his career, being a part on this department, or his hopes & dreams, his visions were always on helping people. Not only that, but the young man had a smile that could light up a room."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.