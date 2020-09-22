VIRGINIA, IL. (WAND) – The Police Chief of a Cass County town is at the center of an investigation involving alleged inappropriate messages to a minor.
According to Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn an investigation into Virginia Police Chief Bryce Kennedy was launched in July. Sheriff Ohrn could not confirm the specific nature of the message but did confirm the messages were sent over social media.
Sheriff Ohrn told WAND News that the investigation is still ongoing and will be turned over to the Cass County State’s Attorney to decide whether charges will be filed or not when complete.
WAND News reached out to the mayor of Virginia and all members of the city council. The mayor has not returned our requests from comment and the council members who did respond told WAND News they could not comment. A phone number for Chief Kennedy was no longer in service.
It is unclear if Chief Kennedy is still on the job.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.
