SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) - Saturday was the grand opening of a synthetic ice skating rink in downtown Springfield.
As WAND has shared leading up, a group of high school seniors from across Sangamon County brought the rrink to the Old State Capitol grounds.
The group is called Sangamon County CEO and it gives high school seniors hands-on experience running a business.
Lead facilitator for the program Nabih Elhajj said after the success of the ice rink they had behind Scheels last year, they wanted to find a new location.
Students like Chandana Poola said this is a great opportunity to get business experience in high school.
"You get the hands-on experience of like going and meeting with people and like actually thinking about what it takes to run a business, all the logistics of it," Poola said. "Any challenges that we have we have to find solutions to."
