CERRO GORDO, Ill. (WAND) - Cerro Gordo High School is temporarily moving to fully remote learning in response to positive COVID-19 cases in the district.
District officials said three people at CGHS have tested positive for COVID-19 since Friday, Sept. 4. Since learning about these cases, the district has decided to temporarily close the school and notify close contacts of the infected people.
Remote learning is happening from Tuesday, Sept. 8 to Monday, Sept. 21. Pre-K to 8th grade will continue to have in-person learning.
The district plans to place students and staff who have been in prolonged close contact with the positive cases in quarantine for 14 days. A deep cleaning and disinfecting of areas affected by the potential exposure will be completed.
Cerro Gordo Schools are continuing to require students and staff to wear masks. They are sanitizing high-touch surfaces, teaching students about ways to prevent exposure, and placing those who show COVID-like symptoms in separate supervised areas until they can be sent home.
More details about the district's COVID-19 response can be found in a PDF document attached to this story.
