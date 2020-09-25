(WAND) - A brand of chainsaws sold at Lowes are being recalled, because some do not turn off once they have been turned on.
The recall involves Kobalt brand 40-volt lithium ion 12-inch cordless electric chainsaws.
The chain saws are blue and black.
Hongkong Sun Rise Trading has received 48 reports of the switch contacts welding causing the chainsaw to remain in the “on” position. No injuries have been reported.
“Kobalt,” “40v max” and “12 in. 30 cm” are printed on the chain saw.
The model number and date code are printed on the label located in the rear handle. The UPC is located on the box.
Description
Model Number
UPC
Kobalt 40-volt Lithium-Ion 12-in Cordless Electric Chainsaw (Battery Included)
KCS 120-07
84182102474-1
Kobalt 40-volt Lithium-Ion 12-in Cordless Electric Chainsaw (Battery Not Included)
KCS 120
84182101749-1
Customers can contact Hongkong Sun Rise Trading for a free repair.
The chainsaws were sold exclusively at Lowe’s Stores nationwide and online at Lowes.com from January 2014 through March 2020 for about $200.
