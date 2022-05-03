CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign leaders have approved hiring a security firm to help police with patrols as law enforcement deals with staffing issues.
Police leaders have said they need temporary help to be sure the city is safe. With the approved contract, AGB Investigative Services will sent trained security guards to patrol the downtown part of Champaign on weekends and during special events.
There will be four guards and one supervisor present on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights downtown.
City council members had a mixed reaction to the hiring of a private firm, but they ended up deciding drastic times call for drastic measures.
Deputy Chief Geoffrey Coon said the department is severely understaffed, as it is down 19 officers as of early May. The goal is to be sure businesses are protected while Champaign works to hire more officers and put them through the academy.
"We thought we could still help the community, help the downtown business district accomplish goals - which is maintaining public safety - while letting the officers focus on some other areas," Coon said.
Business owners said action is needed now to combat issues.
"We have minors walking up and down the street with open container alcohol," said Jacklyn Sampson, the owner of a downtown business. "We have people manning our doors threatened with violence for not letting minors into our building. We have no control over the street."
The move follows Champaign City Council voting to approve paying University of Illinois police officers to patrol the area surrounding the city.
The contracts are temporary. Champaign police hope to have more staff by the end of 2022.
To address council concerns about transparency, the AGB officers will be required to have on body cameras. They will not be armed with a firearm, stun gun or pepper spray.
