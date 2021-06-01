CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign leaders have unanimously approved naming a section of a local street after fallen officer Chris Oberheim.
The passed resolution will rename University Avenue between Neil Street and Chestnut Street as Honorary Christopher Oberheim Avenue.
Oberheim lost his life in a May 19 shootout with a suspect. The suspected shooter, Darion Lafayette, was also killed. Oberheim's partner, Jeffrey Creel, is recovering at home after being shot three times.
The resolution talked about Oberheim's 13 years of service with the Champaign Police Department, which followed years of service in the Decatur Police Department. It noted he received two medals of valor of "courageous acts of selfless bravery."
Officials said Oberheim "possessed a great love for his community and his work, and he carried out his duties with the greatest passion and devotion."
(0) comments
