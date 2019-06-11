CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church will hold its first Sunday service at 808 E. Bradley Ave. since a fire heavily damaged the church in January.
The first service will be at 10:30 a.m. on July 7.
The sanctuary that burned is still out of commission, the News Gazette was told. But, church officials have been restoring the building's original sanctuary.
The fire on Jan. 21 started in the attic. No cause was found.
Since the fire, Mt. Olive had moved its services to CU Church.