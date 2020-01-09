CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - After pardoning thousands of low level marijuana convictions in the state, Governor JB Pritzker plans to do more for criminal justice reform.
Pritzker and the lieutenant governor, Juliana Stratton, said there is a need to eliminate the cash bail system, focus on substance abuse treatment and reduce excessive prison sentences. These plans became the catalyst for a panel discussion in Champaign.
The discussion served as an opportunity for the public to ask elected officials tough questions and learn from experts on how they can be involved in changing the justice and prison system.
Panelists included Carol Ammons, Mike Ingram, Danielle Chynoweth, Dr. Thomas Moore, Marlin Mitchell and Marcell McNut.
The governor expects to see his proposals passed in the upcoming legislative session. He said more than $1 billion is spent holding 40,000 people in the prison system per year. Thus, the discussion shined a light on the Champaign county jail.
The numbers the panel provided showed the county jail population decreased by 30 percent from 2012 to 2019. The average jail population is 250 inmates (2012). About 70 percent of voters rejected funding the jail building.
Those who spoke out wished to see results in preventing at-risk people from returning to jail and the implementation of programs that help people.
While the legislative session is from January to May, panelist hoped the Q&A session with the public would challenge them to hold their city and county leaders accountable.