CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - You will have longer now to make payments on court costs and fines in Champaign County.
Judge Difanis amended Administrative Order 2020-04 a second time, extending the time to pay assessments, fines, costs and more.
This applies to due dates falling between March 16 and May 31 for certain case types.
This includes traffic, DUI, criminal felony, criminal misdemeanor, and juvenile delinquency cases.
Those who owe payment will not be penalized or face interest or late charges for failing to subit those payments on the dates originally set.
