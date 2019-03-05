CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A jail inmate in Champaign County has been officially diagnosed with tuberculosis.
Champaign County deputies say the inmate, who was in custody at the Champaign County Correctional Center, had to be transferred to hospital care on Feb. 28 after he showed signs of couching with blood. Other inmates brought the person’s coughing to the attention of medical staff on Feb. 27, and staff took a chest x-ray after hearing the inmate had dealt with the coughing for at least a month.
On Monday, a Champaign County hospital notified deputies that the inmate had tuberculosis. The person has been in hospital care since going there in February. The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office says it has notified the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Deputies say the inmate took a required tuberculosis test when he first entered the Correctional Center. He did not show any signs of active tuberculosis at that time.
Medline Plus says tuberculosis can become airborne and spread through coughing, sneezing or talking. Bacteria usually attacks the lungs, and can has a high probability of affecting people with weak immune systems.
“Staff at the Correctional Center have worked diligently to identify those who have been in contact with the individual and continue to work with the C-U Public Health District to appropriately test anyone who might have come into contact with this inmate in the event his condition was contagious,” a press release said.