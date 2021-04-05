CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is launching a new mobile app.
Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said the main goals for the app is to increase transparency in Sheriff’s Office operations, provide timely information to those who need it when they need it, and facilitate two-way communication with residents of Champaign County.
“Everywhere you go you see people on their phones,” stated Sheriff Dustin Heuerman. “The goal of this new app is to provide information to the public in a way that is beneficial to them,” the Sheriff added. While many of the app’s functions are targeted to residents of Champaign County whose primary law enforcement agency is the Sheriff’s Office, everyone in Champaign County will likely find benefit in the app.
Some highlights of the app include:
See who is coming to jail and why.
Easily submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.
See upcoming community relations events.
Request services such as extra patrol and neighborhood watch information.
Get up to date COVID-19 information from local and federal resources.
Get push notifications for critical incidents and for areas to avoid because of an
incident.
See a resource map with local community resources.
Users of the new mobile app will also have access to Sheriff’s Office press releases and social media postings, regardless of if they have a social media account.
The new Sheriff’s Office mobile app is available for free download from the App Store and Google Play by searching for “Champaign County Sheriff’s Office (IL)”.
